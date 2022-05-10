House Fire Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters doused a house blaze in Teaneck.

They were met by heavy flames on the first floor and in the walls of the 2½-story wood-frame home on Downing Street just off Victoria Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The main body of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes. It was declared under control a short time later.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Bogota, Englewood, Hackensack and Rigefield Park.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials were trying to officially determine the cause.

