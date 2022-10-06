Detectives Nab Out-Of-State Dealers In Teaneck With Coke, Loaded Guns, $25G: Prosecutor

Three Massachusetts men were carrying several ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $25,515 in suspected drug money when they were stopped in Teaneck, authorities said.

Narcotic Task Force detectives had learned that Kelvin Perez, 36, Brayan Lebron, 23, and Joseph Espinal, 22, all of Lawrence, MA were “transporting bulk amounts of suspected narcotics, weapons, and money derived from criminal activity” through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Espinal works as a security guard, and the other two are unemployed, the prosecutor said.

The stop on Wednesday, Oct. 5, turned up more than five ounces of coke, the two guns – one of which was loaded with hollow-nose bullets – and the cash, all of which were seized, Musella said on Thursday.

Perez, Espinal and Lebron, meanwhile, were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

They’re all charged with first-degree cocaine distribution, along with several drug and weapons offenses, possession of the illegal ammo, and money laundering.

