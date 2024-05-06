The 53-year-old driver from Newark picked up Linda Buckner in Hackensack and was driving her home when she became irate for some reason and slashed his face, New Milford Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Officers Pierre Hanikeh, Daniel O’Neill and Shane Churaman and their colleagues from Teaneck met with the injured driver on New Bridge Road near the borders of their towns around midnight Saturday, May 4, the captain said.

He has two cuts on his face, Van Saders said.

The driver refused further medical attention after being treated at the scene by members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, he said.

Buckner was arrested on aggravated assault and illegal weapons charges. She remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

