Juvenile Slashed In Teaneck

The victim, believed to be 14 years old, suffered a facial wound during an apparent confrontation involving multiple teens on Cedar Lane shortly before 10 p.m., responders said.

Witnesses said the youngster went into the Seasons Express down the street for help.

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps rushed the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

Otherwise, details were scant. There was no immediate indication whether a suspect had been seized or identified, what type of weapon was used, or what specifically led to the assault.

Teaneck police cordoned off an area from the front of the store around

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Seasons Express opened its Teaneck location this past summer.

Kyle Mazza of UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

