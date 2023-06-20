Crush Hour: Sweeper Truck Tips, Spills Trash Onto Route 80

The 20-foot truck landed on its side, spilling trash onto the right lane and shoulder of the westbound highway near the Bogota/Teaneck border, after colliding with a pickup truck around 7 a.m. June 20.

There was no immediate word on injuries -- although witnesses said they didn't appear serious -- or possible summonses.

All three local lanes were temporarily closed while ABC Towing righted and removed the rig and the debris was removed.

The highway was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

Greg Makroulakis (ABC Towing) took the photos and contributed to this story.

