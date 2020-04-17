Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

Mark Cuban Joins Teaneck's Charles Payne For TV Town Hall Q&A With Consumers

Jerry DeMarco
Charles Payne / INSET: Mark Cuban
Teaneck’s Charles Payne will host a virtual town hall focusing on personal finance amid the coronavirus pandemic and featuring an extensive interview with Mark Cuban.

The one-hour Fox Business Network event, “America Works Together,” begins at 2 p.m. April 23.

Various business experts will join Payne and Cuban -- the billionaire “Shark Tank” star who owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team -- in discussing how COVID-19 has affected Americans financially and what they can do to deal with the impact.

It will be the second virtual town hall for FBN and Payne during the pandemic, following another broadcast last Thursday.

All audience members will join the broadcast through remote video conferences.

Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration on the broadcast.

