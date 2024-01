A ticket sold in Sussex County and a ticket sold in Union County matched four of the five numbers and the red Powerball, winning $50,000 in the drawing held on Monday, Jan. 8.

The tickets were sold at Market Place Deli in Hamburg and South Street Market in New Providence. The winning numbers were 7, 17, 28, 40 and 45 and the Powerball was 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.