Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Winner: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $387K Sold In Sussex County

Jackpot! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $387,000 was sold in Sussex County.

Marketplace Deli on Route 23 in Hamburg
Marketplace Deli on Route 23 in Hamburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

A ticket matching all five numbers for the Wednesday, July 26 drawing was sold at Marketplace Deli on Route 23 in Hamburg, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 04, 07, 09, 17 and 29. The XTRA number was 05.

The lucky winner will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $387,802.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey. “We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” 

to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE