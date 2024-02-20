'Unfed, Unhealthy and Dirty': 80 Or So Dogs Removed From Sussex Home, Aspca Charges Owner, BF

Gizela Juric, 53, was taken into custody along with her boyfriend when authorities raided her Angels for Animals Network in Vernon Township around 7 a.m. Feb. 20, a source with direct knowledge of the ASPCA operation told Daily Voice.

The removals continued throughout the day, witnesses said.

Juric founded the business in her native Cliffside Park before moving it to Vernon Township.

She billed the Angels for Animals Network as a non-profit no-kill rescue for homeless dogs and cats, one that will “only adopt to the Tri-State area and some parts of Pennsylvania."

Sources said agents on Tuesday found dogs who'd been injured and otherwise neglected at Juric's $800,000+ Grove Trail home.

Local residents have long complained that dogs had been left outside, with some roaming free along area roads. Many of them have posted photos of the various strays over the past year

“Gizela has been neglecting the dogs that she ‘rescues’ at her unfit-to-live-in residence in Vernon since 2020,” one resident posted on Facebook. “These dogs run the streets all hours, unfed, unhealthy and dirty. She should have been shut down YEARS AGO when they ran her out of Wantage.”

“This woman has been reported several times for abusing the animals she claims to be saving,” another wrote. “These are in very small cages, jammed into cars, into a van on the property, no medical intervention and who knows if they are even being fed?

“She’s been reported driving around with 12-15 dogs in her car [who] need obvious medical attention. I have witnessed what she does and have reported her myself.”

One resident noted that the dogs “are always running loose, sometimes packs of seven or eight. Not only is this a danger to the animal…it is also dangerous to the people [who] live in this neighborhood. Seven dogs can do some serious damage to a child or another animal."

“Someone has to do something about this for the sake of those animals’ lives,” another neighbor wrote.

Juric launched a GoFundMe campaign in January. In it, she said she was "begging for help."

The help was needed caring for dogs who are "forgotten [and] never will get love," particularly in Egypt, Juric wrote.

There, she noted, authorities mutilate dogs, poison them and even throw acid on them.

Juric raised only $1,780 of a $4,000 goal through the “Please Help 4 Dogs To a New Life” (GoFundMe) campaign.

