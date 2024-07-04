A Few Clouds 87°

Teen Driver Airlifted, Pedestrian Hospitalized In Route 15 Lafayette Crash

A 43-year-old pedestrian suffered moderate injuries while a 17-year-old driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 15 in Lafayette just before midnight on Thursday, July 3, authorities said.

Frankford Township Fire Department at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Frankford Township Fire Department
The teen driver from Sparta was heading south on Route 15 near milepost 17.2 in a BMW when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a 43-year-old woman from Lafayette, NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The driver then struck a sign and a tree, and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, Lebron said. The pedestrian was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to the sergeant.

The crash remains under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.

