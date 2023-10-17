Fog/Mist 43°

Sussex County ShopRite ‘Distract And Grab’ Scammer Sentenced For Theft

A Paterson man who pleaded guilty to stealing wallets from two victims in what authorities call a “distract and grab” scam is heading to jail.

Juan Canales, 54, was sentenced to 180 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility, which will run concurrent on both counts, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

Canales pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 8 to two counts of theft and admitted to stealing the wallets on separate occasions before using the credit cards inside to obtain gift cards in “distract and grab” scams at the ShopRite in Byram.

The investigation was led by the Byram Police Department.

