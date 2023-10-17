Sussex County ShopRite ‘Distract And Grab’ Scammer Sentenced For Theft

Juan Canales, 54, was sentenced to 180 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility, which will run concurrent on both counts, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

Canales pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 8 to two counts of theft and admitted to stealing the wallets on separate occasions before using the credit cards inside to obtain gift cards in “distract and grab” scams at the ShopRite in Byram.

The investigation was led by the Byram Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.