Alexey Razumov Of Sussex County Dies Suddenly, 39

Born in Krasnodar, Russia, Alexey arrived in the United States in 1990 and was raised in Clifton, his obituary says.

Alexey won second place in the wrestling state competition before graduating from Clifton High School in 2002.

He moved to Sussex County in 2005, where he became a member of the First Russian Baptist Church in South River and attended Hamburg Baptist Church.

Alexey is survived by his loving parents, Victor and Maria (Kaltakova) Razumov; his siblings, Alexander, Olga, Andrey, Anatoly, Vladimir, Nadia, Victoria, and Victor, Jr., and many more.

Alexey’s memorial is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex.

Click here to view the full obituary of Alexey Razumov.

