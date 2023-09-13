Support Surges For Hopatcong Teen Suffering Seizures, Paralysis After Receiving HPV Vaccine

Kaylee, 14, has been suffering a myriad of health issues since receiving an HPV vaccine in March 2023, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family's expenses.

“From passing out to not being able to regulate body temp, temporally blindness to going mute and being paralyzed, up to 20 seizures per day,” reads the campaign. “The vaccine has triggered autoimmune encephalitis, POTS, small fiber neuropathy.”

Kaylee, an aspiring marine biologist, was put on steroids and is receiving home care but has “been through what most of us never see in our lifetime,” according to the campaign, launched by Richard Thornburg in Hopatcong.

The family is also looking into other treatments, including homeopathic remedies, which unfortunately aren’t covered by insurance.

“We need to do whatever we can to give her all the chance to get back to her life, she went from living her life to the fullest to not being able to walk,” Thornburg writes, adding that the doctors “have admitted this is from the vaccine and it’s very common.”

More than $7,000 has been raised for Kaylee’s medical expenses as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, an update from Thornburg on the same day stated that after suffering another seizure at school, Kaylee’s next step in treatment is to pursue chemotherapy with the goal of targeting the “specific toxin in her brain.” The treatments will begin in November, the update says.

“…when these flares happen it’s hard for the school to keep her going for the day, not sure what the next step will be with school,” writes Thornburg. “It’s been months and months and weeks are dragging when you have a sick child like this.”

Kaylee’s treatments were costing the family about $3,700 per month, including medicine, vitamins, copays, and other expenses that aren’t covered by insurance, the update says.

“She is my full-time job,” writes Thornburg. “Don’t sweat the small things guys, they mean nothing. We wanted to thank family, friends and strangers that have helped us on this awful journey.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Medical Care for Kaylee’ campaign on GoFundMe.

