These NJ Schools Are Closed, Delayed Tuesday, March 14

Parts of New Jersey could get slammed with up to 18 inches of snow in the first Nor'easter of the season, making for messy commutes, the National Weather Service said.

The rest of the state will see only a few inches of snow, rain or a wintry mix, according to the NWS.

Here are the schools that have announced closures or delays for Tuesday, March 13 (be sure to check your school's website for specifics):

Delayed:

Chester

Dover

Lenape Valley Regional High School

Mendham

Mount Arlington

Netcong

Roxbury

Saddle River

Washington Township (Morris County)

Wayne

Closed

West Milford

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com (keep in mind this is a developing story).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.