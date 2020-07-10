COVID-19: Positive Case Closes Sussex County Elementary School

A Sussex County elementary school will be closed for two weeks with students learning remotely after a COVID-19 test from an individual at the school came back positive.

The Clifton E. Lawrence School was closed Monday and Tuesday after the individual tested positive on a rapid test, Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Superintendent Michael Gall said.

The official results returned positive, and so students were switched to remote learning on Oct. 19 for Cohort A and Oct. 20 for Cohort B.

The case is associated with someone from outside fo the school community, the superintendent said.

"However, despite this, it has impacted our school operations as it has resulted in a significant number of individuals being required to quarantine which constrains our ability to operate," Gall said. "The most prudent response at this juncture is to continue full remote instruction for the duration of this week and next week."

The county's health department has completed the contact-tracing process and notified any close contacts of the individual, Gall said.

The school has been cleaned and disinfected.

Click here for a list of North Jersey schools that switched to remote learning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.