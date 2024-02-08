Ricardo The NJ Transit Bull Returning Home Following Six-Week Hospital Stay

"We will be bringing our handsome boy home this week," Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage said on Facebook. "We can’t wait to have him back here at Skylands, where he belongs."

A welcome home card is also being put together for Ricardo.

Skylands said they discovered Ricardo had road rash on his leg when they rescued him after his trip on the tracks. He was taken to a veterinarian, who provided him with antibiotics and necessary vaccinations, they said.

On Christmas Eve, the sanctuary said it discovered Ricardo's wound had become inflamed and he was driven three hours to an animal hospital in upstate New York for further treatment for his infection.

The Texas longhorn steer delayed trains for 45 minutes on Thursday, Dec. 14, when he decided to check out Newark Penn Station. After he was rescued, New Jersey Transit announced it was selling Ricardo stuffed animals, with a portion of the proceeds going to support his care. Due to high demand, NJ Transit quickly sold out of Ricardos.

