Resident, 64, Dies In House Fire Above Lake Hopatcong, Hero Officers Treated For Smoke

Two police officers discovered the body of Robert Powers after braving the flames at 303 Lakeside Avenue, which was engulfed and billowing smoke when they arrived shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, borough police said in a statement.

Both officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

The fire apparently ignited in the rear of the over 100-year-old, two-story wood-frame house, responders said.

Borough firefighters expressed their gratitude to the police heroes who went in first.

They also thanked fellow firefighters from Andover Borough, Andover Township, Byram, Jefferson, Mount Arlington, Netcong, Roxbury and Stanhope who provided mutual aid at the scene and in coverage, and Hopatcong EMS.

The cause was being investigated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.