‘Amazing Opportunity:’ Popular Sussex County Gastropub Hits Real Estate Market After 14 Years

A popular gastropub in Sussex County has officially hit the real estate market after 14 years of success.

Salt Gastropub on Route 206 in Stanhope is listed at $1.1 million on LoopNet.

The 3,260-square-foot property — which sits on nearly a full acre adjacent to a busy highway — is described as turnkey ready and features a fireplace, second-floor apartment, and close water and sewer access, the listing says.

The current owner plans to keep the eatery open and fully operational until the right person is found to continue Salt’s legacy, according to a Facebook post.

“So the decision has been made to head South, not an easy decision, but ready to take the show on the road,” reads a post from Salt Bradley Boyle.

“Looking for the right person to take over what has become a community staple here in Sussex County, someone to carry on what we have created over the past 14+ years here at Salt, or bring in your own ideas and make it YOUR Salt….turn key and ready to go.”

The pub has developed quite a name for itself over the years, serving as a live music venue and earning a coveted spot on DailyVoice.com’s Best Burger Spots In North Jersey for 2021.

The post is flooded with comments from longtime fans sharing their favorite memories and offering well-wishes.

“You have been a most cherished and important part of our family for over a decade,” reads one comment.

“Not only will your smiles and food be missed, but the community will be losing the selflessness of an amazing family.”

Click here to view the full listing on LoopNet.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.