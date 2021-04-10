Victim Airlifted Following Serious Sussex County Crash

One victim was airlifted to a local hospital following a serious Sunday morning crash in Sussex County, authorities said.

Members of the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance rushed to the crash scene on Lake Pochung Road in Vernon around 9:45 a.m., the department said.

“Based on the caller’s description of the scene, our dispatchers were able to determine this was a serious, high priority accident with an ALS criteria patient,” the department said.

The patient was treated at the scene as Atlantic Air Ambulance responded and airlifted the patient to Morristown Medical Center with a landing zone at Old Orchard Park.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

“We wish the patient a speedy recovery,” Glenwood Ambulance members said.

Vernon Police and Vernon Dispatch also assisted.

