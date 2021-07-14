Contact Us
Sussex County Police Sergeant Breaks Door Of Route 206 Tire Shop To Access, Douse Car Fire

Valerie Musson
Mavis Discount Tire on Rt. 206 in Newton
A Sussex County police sergeant was quick on his feet after seeing a car go up in flames at a tire shop on Route 206 and breaking the glass front door to access and douse the blaze, authorities said.

Newton Police Sgt. Joseph D’Annibale was parked at the parking lot of ShopRite on Route 206 when he saw flames coming from a car parked at a service bay at the Mavis Discount Tire across the street shortly before 8 p.m. on July 10, authorities said.

Sgt. Joseph D’Annibale contacted the Newton Fire Department before breaking the glass entrance door and extinguishing the fire himself, police said.

The Newton Fire Department and EMS arrived shortly after to assist with cleanup, police said.

The Sussex County Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the scene.

