Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Police: Drunk NJ Driver Deliberately Coughs On Officers During Stop, Says 'I Have Coronavirus'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Man With Arrest Record Blames Black Man For COVID-19 Pandemic, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Robert A. Winter
Robert A. Winter Photo Credit: Sussex County Jail

A Sussex County who  once threatened to kidnap a JCP&L worker during a power outage was taken into custody again, this time for blaming a black man for the COVID-19 pandemic, said authorities who charged him.

Authorities responding to ShopRite on reports of a bias incident Sunday morning found Robert A. Winter, 65, of Vernon, had used racial slurs while blaming a black man -- in part -- for the spread of coronavirus, Franklin police said in a release.

Winter was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and bias intimidation.

He was charged, processed and released as per the New Jersey Bail Reform act, pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Sussex County Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.