DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Man, 60, Gets 3 Years Behind Bars, Life On Parole For Possessing Child Porn

Valerie Musson
Sussex County Superior Court
Sussex County Superior Court Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 60-year-old Sussex County man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography faces three years behind bars and lifelong parole supervision, authorities said.

Charles Rowan, of Franklin, was sentenced to a three-year suspended prison sentence and parole supervision for life at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on July 15, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Rowan is also prevented from having any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18, must continue mental health and psycho-sexual treatment and pay $2,300 in court fines and fees, Koch said.

Rowan viewed and possessed the content on his personal computer and pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree possession of child pornography on March 19.

Rowan was represented by Daniel Agatino, Esq. and the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

