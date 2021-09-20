Sussex County Man, 38, Gets 3 Years State Prison For Child Pornography Possession: Prosecutor

A Sussex County man who pleaded guilty to child pornography will spend three years behind bars, authorities said.

Michael Raub, 38, was sentenced to three years state prison at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center during his appearance in Sussex County virtual court on Sept. 14, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Raub, of Highland Lakes, also faces lifelong parole supervision, Megan’s Law registration, submission of DNA samples, compliance with Internet restrictions after being released and payment of fees totaling $2,255, Koch said.

Raub pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of child pornography on May 13.

He admitted viewing the content on his personal computer and having between 1,000 items and 100,000 items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, Koch said.

Raub was represented by Tamra Katcher, Esq. and the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

