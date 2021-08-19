Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: SURRENDERED: Pickup Driver With Alleged Bomb In Custody, Identified
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Man, 35, Wrote And Cashed Bogus $3K Check, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Police
Franklin Police Photo Credit: Franklin Borough Police via Facebook

A Sussex County man has been charged after police say he wrote and cashed a bogus check for more than $3,000.

Michael Springer, 35, allegedly deposited a check for more than $3,000 to himself and started drawing against it without verifying the check's validity in July 2021, Franklin Borough police said in a Thursday release.

Springer then failed to provide compensation to his bank after being advised that the check was not honored, police said.

Springer, of Vernon Township, was charged with third-degree passing bad checks.

He was released in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.