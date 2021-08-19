Sussex County Man, 35, Wrote And Cashed Bogus $3K Check, Police Say

A Sussex County man has been charged after police say he wrote and cashed a bogus check for more than $3,000.

Michael Springer, 35, allegedly deposited a check for more than $3,000 to himself and started drawing against it without verifying the check's validity in July 2021, Franklin Borough police said in a Thursday release.

Springer then failed to provide compensation to his bank after being advised that the check was not honored, police said.

Springer, of Vernon Township, was charged with third-degree passing bad checks.

He was released in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

