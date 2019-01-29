Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
State Police: Sussex County Man, 46, Fatally Stabbed During Dispute

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A Sussex County man was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday night after he was stabbed during a dispute, state police said.

The 46-year-old man — whose name has not been released — was stabbed by a 59-year-old man on Lewisburg Road in Wantage around 7:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

He was taken to Newton Medical Center and later pronounced dead, Goez said.

The 59-year-old man was hospitalized with minor injuries but has been released, police said.

No charges have been filed in connection to the incident, which remains under investigation, Goez said.

“This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public,” Goez said.

