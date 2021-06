A 13-year-old boy was rescued after falling off a cliff on a Sussex County hiking trail Thursday night, state police said.

The boy had followed a trail up a rock face in Lafayette Township and slipped off shortly after 7:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

He was rescued with help from the local fire department and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

