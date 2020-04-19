Sparta PD: Customer, 73, Tangles With Police After Refusing To Wear Mask In Supermarket

A 73-year-old Sparta man who had a previous history of disorderly conduct coughed on a supermarket employee, saying he had the coronavirus, and then spit on and tried to bite police after he was caught shopping without a face mask, authorities said.

An employee asked Vadim Sakiewicz to leave a local Stop & Shop after he walked in not wearing a mask, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The Polish immigrant “became combative,” then coughed on a second employee who came to help, saying he had COVID-19, Grewal said.

He then resisted arrest, the attorney general said.

Police charged Sakiewicz with aggravated assault on police, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief and violating state coronavirus emergency orders, he said.

Nine years ago, police arrested Sakiewicz on resisting arrest charges, among other counts, after he became belligerent with officers who said they found him “aggressively” roller-blading along the Lake Mohawk Country Club boardwalk while it was crowded with several hundred people on the Fourth of July.

He ended up spending 40 days in jail as a result, records show.

