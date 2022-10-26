Sparta Cop Nearly Struck By Speeding Driver Injecting Drugs (VIDEO)

The intense moment when a Sparta police officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by a speeding driver who was apparently injecting drugs was captured in an action-packed video clip. (Scroll for video).

Sparta Police Officer Andrew Spitzer was at the scene of a traffic accident near Andover when a man injecting drugs and speeding at 70 mph came at him, the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The man continued to accelerate as he approached, forcing Officer Spitzer to leap out of the way just a moment before the car came barreling through to avoid being struck.

“Our officers are always putting themselves in the line of danger,” Sparta Police said.

“We appreciate those that support us constantly. We serve and protect because of this support.”

Scroll down to view the full video clip.

