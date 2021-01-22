Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
SEE ANYTHING? Vernon Police Seek Clues In 3 Overnight Car Burglaries

Vernon Police
Vernon Police Photo Credit: Vernon Police via Facebook

Police in Vernon are investigating three car burglaries that occurred early Friday morning, they said.

The first car was broken into on Telfer Drive in the Glenwood Estates section of town, police said.

The second took place on Eric Trail in Old Orchard, Vernon police said.

The final car burglary, police say, occurred on Comanchee Trail in High Ridge.

“We ask that anyone in those areas please check your vehicles in your driveway and your home video surveillance system for suspicious people or vehicles,” police said.

Additional victims are asked to contact Vernon Police Dispatch at (973) 764-6155.

Anyone with information about these incidents can send an email to detectives@vernonpolice.com or call the Vernon Police Headquarters at (973) 764-6155 and request the on-duty detective.

