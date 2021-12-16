Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Info, Surveillance Footage In Sussex County Vehicle Burglary

Hopatcong Police via Facebook
Photo Credit: Hopatcong Police via Facebook

Police in Sussex County are seeking information and surveillance footage after a vehicle was burglarized in Hopatcong.

The burglary occurred in the area of Durban Avenue, Bernard Road and Eugene Road sometime between 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, police said.

The suspect fled with several personal items, including credit cards, authorities said.

Anyone with details or surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact the Hopatcong Police Department at (973) 398-5000.

