REPORT: State Trooper, Prisoner Injured In Sussex County Head-On Crash

An NJ state trooper and a prisoner were hospitalized with injuries after a head-on Sussex County crash over the weekend.

The trooper was transporting a prisoner in a marked police vehicle southbound on Rt. 206 when a Hyundai Elantra driver turned left and caused the head-on crash near milepost 110 in Frankford Township just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, WRNJ reports citing Sergeant Philip Curry.

The trooper was taken to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries while the prisoner was treated for minor injuries at Newton Hospital and has since been released, the outlet reports.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

