Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Married State Police Couple Lied About Jersey Shore Bar Brawl, NJ Attorney General Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: NY Man, 43, Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession Charge In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sussex County Superior Court
Sussex County Superior Court Photo Credit: https://njcourts.gov/courts/vicinages/morsus.html

A NY man pleaded guilty to possession of Fentanyl, authorities said.

George Handelong, 43, entered the guilty plea to a charge for third-degree possession of CDS during a hearing Thursday at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Handelong, of Port Jervis, admitted to possessing Fentanyl in Franklin on Oct. 15, 2020, Koch said.

Handelong will be sentenced on May 20.

Franklin Borough police also assisted with the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.