Prosecutor: NY Man, 43, Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession Charge In Sussex County

A NY man pleaded guilty to possession of Fentanyl, authorities said.

George Handelong, 43, entered the guilty plea to a charge for third-degree possession of CDS during a hearing Thursday at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

Handelong, of Port Jervis, admitted to possessing Fentanyl in Franklin on Oct. 15, 2020, Koch said.

Handelong will be sentenced on May 20.

Franklin Borough police also assisted with the investigation.

