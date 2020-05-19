Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice
Sussex Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Police: Sparta Man, 28, Airlifted After Crashing Pickup Truck In Wantage

Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air 1
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: AA1

A 28-year-old Sparta man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing his pickup truck in Wantage, authorities said.

Robert Buch was heading westbound on County Road 650 in a GMC pickup truck when his truck swerved to the left side of the road near mile marker 11.3 shortly before 11:10 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Buch's truck hit a mailbox and several trees before coming to a stop. He was airlifted from Sussex Airport to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, Peele said.

The cause of the incident has not been determined.

