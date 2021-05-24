PHOTOS: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing In Sussex County Woods

A driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Sussex County over the weekend, police said.

The Byram Township Fire Department arrived at the crash scene on Amity Road and saw that the vehicle had overturned into the woods Saturday night, authorities said.

The driver was able to self-extricated and was taken to a local hospital by the Lakeland Emergency Squad, the department said.

Emergency crews remained at the scene until a towing company removed the vehicle from the woods, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

