Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
PHOTOS: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing In Sussex County Woods

Valerie Musson
A driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Sussex County over the weekend, police said. Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Byram Township Fire Department via Facebook

A driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Sussex County over the weekend, police said.

The Byram Township Fire Department arrived at the crash scene on Amity Road and saw that the vehicle had overturned into the woods Saturday night, authorities said.

The driver was able to self-extricated and was taken to a local hospital by the Lakeland Emergency Squad, the department said.

Emergency crews remained at the scene until a towing company removed the vehicle from the woods, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

