Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Prank Call Of Man Who Shot Cheating Wife Brings Police, SWAT To Maywood Neighborhood
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PA Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Sussex County Crash: State Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed.
A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed. Photo Credit: Colesville Fire Company via Facebook

A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed.

Vadim Aleksandrov, 40, was riding a Harley-Davidson on Route 23 north in Montague when the motorcycle veered off the right side of the highway, overturned, and hit a sign near milepost 48.7 just before 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Aleksandrov, of Greentown, PA, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Slota said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.