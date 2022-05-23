PA Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Sussex County Crash: State Police

A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed.

Vadim Aleksandrov, 40, was riding a Harley-Davidson on Route 23 north in Montague when the motorcycle veered off the right side of the highway, overturned, and hit a sign near milepost 48.7 just before 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Aleksandrov, of Greentown, PA, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Slota said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

