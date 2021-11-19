Not So Sweet: Tractor-Trailer Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Sugar Overturns In Sussex County

Emergency crews made a not-so-sweet discovery Thursday evening when they rushed to the scene of a Sussex County crash and found an overturned tractor-trailer loaded with 40,000 pounds of sugar.

The trailer overturned and went down an embankment on Limecrest Road in Andover Township around 4:40 p.m., the local police department said.

A detour was put into place as heavy duty wreckers from three companies were called to the scene to help upright the tractor-trailer due its size and embankment angle, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the road was reopened by 9:20 p.m., the township's volunteer fire company said.

Assisting agencies include the Andover Township Fire Department, Lakeland EMS and D&E Service Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Andover Township Police Department.

