NJSP: Driver Hospitalized, 2 Passengers Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Sussex County Crash

A Sussex County man was hospitalized and his passengers airlifted after he crashed into a utility pole and road sign on County Road 611 late Sunday night, state police said.

Aldrich Aguirre, 21, of Franklin was driving a Volkswagen passenger car east on County Road 611 in Fredon Township when he crashed into a utility pole and road sign near milepost 5.3 around 11:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Aguirre and his front passenger — a 19-year-old Franklin man — became entrapped in the vehicle while the rear passenger, a 28-year-old Hamburg man — was ejected, Goez said.

Aguirre sustained minor injuries, and both passengers were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, Goez said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.