NJSP: Driver Hospitalized, 2 Passengers Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Sussex County Crash

Valerie Musson
A Sussex County man was hospitalized and his passengers airlifted after he crashed into a utility pole and road sign on County Road 611 late Sunday night, state police said.
Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

A Sussex County man was hospitalized and his passengers airlifted after he crashed into a utility pole and road sign on County Road 611 late Sunday night, state police said.

Aldrich Aguirre, 21, of Franklin was driving a Volkswagen passenger car east on County Road 611 in Fredon Township when he crashed into a utility pole and road sign near milepost 5.3 around 11:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Aguirre and his front passenger — a 19-year-old Franklin man — became entrapped in the vehicle while the rear passenger, a 28-year-old Hamburg man — was ejected, Goez said.

Aguirre sustained minor injuries, and both passengers were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, Goez said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

