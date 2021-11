One man was rescued from a burning Sussex County home Friday night, state police confirmed.

The blaze was reported at a home on Branchville Lawson Road in Hampton Township just after 8 p.m., NJSP Tpr. Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

State troopers rescued the man from the home before evaluating him at the scene, Slota said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.