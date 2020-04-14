Long Valley Motorcyclist, 33, Killed In Sussex County Crash

A 33-year-old Long Valley motorcyclist was killed in a Sussex County crash over the weekend, authorities say.

A 40-year-old man from Springfield was headed southbound in his Mazda on Wawayanda Road when he collided with the northbound motorcyclist in a group of about 20 others, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the NJHerald reports .

The section of Wawayanda Road between the Barry Lakes Clubhouse and Burgher Road was closed until about 8 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist or the Mazda driver.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

