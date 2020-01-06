Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Lake Hopatcong Man Threatened Victim Into Sending Thousands Of Dollars Online, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
A Lake Hopatcong man was charged with extortion after threatening to hurt a victim if he didn't send him money over the internet, authorities in Sussex County said.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Lake Hopatcong man was charged with extortion after threatening to hurt someone if he failed to send him money over the internet, authorities said.

Jonathan Ortiz, 22, told the victim he'd face serious bodily injury if he didn't send him money through a transfer service, Franklin police said.

As a result, the victim -- who met Ortiz on a social networking application around two years ago -- subsequently sent Ortiz thousands of dollars, police said.

Ortiz was subsequently arrested and charged with theft by extortion. He was released in accordance with the New Jersey Bail Reform Act.

