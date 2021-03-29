KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On ‘Suspicious’ Man Driving White Utility Van In Sussex County

Police are seeking information on a man in a white van they say was involved in “suspicious activity” in Sussex County.

The undisclosed incidents involved a white man driving a white utility van with an orange ladder on its rack, Hardyston Police said.

The activity occurred between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on March 26, authorities said.

Residents of Lake Tamarack and Crystal Springs — specifically, Briar Ct., Wentworth Ct. and Bramble Ct. — are asked to check their surveillance cameras for vehicles matching the description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hardyston Township Police Department at 973-823-7022.

