Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hopatcong Shelter Seeks ID For Person Caught On Video Abandoning Guinea Pig Without Food, Water

Valerie Musson
The Hopatcong Animal Shelter is attempting to track down the person who was caught on surveillance footage before dawn Tuesday abandoning a guinea pig outside a local home without food or water.
The Hopatcong Animal Shelter is attempting to track down the person who was caught on surveillance footage before dawn Tuesday abandoning a guinea pig outside a local home without food or water. Photo Credit: Hopatcong Animal Shelter via Facebook

The Hopatcong Animal Shelter is attempting to track down the person who was caught on surveillance footage before dawn Tuesday abandoning a guinea pig outside a local home without food or water.

The animal was left in front of a home on Larson Trail in Hopatcong just after 4:40 a.m., according to a post on the shelter’s official Facebook page:

The guinea pig was left without food or water, along with a note and a bag of supplies.

“The cage was completely soiled and his stomach was yellow from sitting in his urine,” the Facebook post says.

A follow-up post shows a photo of the animal and the accompanying note:

“HI! My name is Marbles!” reads the note. Please take care of me!”

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000.

