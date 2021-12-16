Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice
Sussex Daily Voice

Hopatcong Car Blaze Spreads To Woods, Melts Siding Of Nearby Building

Valerie Musson
A Hopatcong car fire spread to a nearby patch of woods and melted the siding of a building before crews doused the blaze Wednesday night, authorities said.
A Hopatcong car fire spread to a nearby patch of woods and melted the siding of a building before crews doused the blaze Wednesday night, authorities said.

The fully involved fire was reported on Brooklyn Mountain Road around 4 p.m., according to the Hopatcong Fire Department, which responded within minutes.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had spread to a wooded area nearby and melted the siding of an adjacent structure, the department said.

The members split up to extinguish both parts of the blaze and ensure that no one was injured.

“A job well done by all units responding,” said the Hopatcong Fire Department.

