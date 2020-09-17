HEROES: Byram Police Save Elderly Man Choking On Food

Police in Byram jumped to action to save the life of a 60-year-old man who had stopped breathing and had no pulse after choking on food Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Daniel DeWald, Officer Victor Marin and Officer Marcus Lisa started to perform CPR on the man at a home in Byram around 12:30, authorities said.

The officers then attached an automatic external defibrillator and were able to successfully remove “a large quantity of food” from the man’s airway, authorities said.

The Lakeland Emergency Squad and St. Clare’s Paramedics arrived at the scene and took over lifesaving efforts, helping the man to regain a pulse and start breathing once again, authorities said.

The man was then taken to a local hospital and admitted for additional care.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.