GUILTY: Sussex County Man Kicked, Headlocked Cop, Tried To Steal Gun During Theft Arrest

A Sussex County man admitted in court to kicking, headlocking, and attempting to bite and disarm police who were arresting him for driving a stolen car, authorities announced.

Michael A. Liska, 29, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, obstruction, attempt to disarm a police officer, and DWI, Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a release on Thursday, June 2.

Liska, of Hopatcong, admitted to driving a 2008 White Jeep Liberty that had been stolen from a victim in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Koch said.

Liska then resisted arrest by kicking, headlocking, and trying to bite officers from the Hopatcong Borough Police Department as they were attempting to take him into custody.

He also closed the door of the stolen vehicle on an officer and tried to keep it shut before attempting to pull an officer’s gun from its holster, authorities said.

Liska is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, June 24.

