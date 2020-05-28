Franklin PD: Driver Blocking Intersection Busted With Unprescribed Suboxone Strips, Pot

A driver blocking an intersection in Franklin (Sussex County) was found with unprescribed suboxone strips and marijuana, said authorities who charged her.

Jessica E. Strnatko, 35, of Lafayette, was blocking traffic on Rutherford Avenue South when officers found her around 5 p.m. Thursday, Franklin police said in a news release.

A subsequent motor vehicle stop turned up suboxone strips -- a dissolvable mouth strip containing prescription drugs commonly used to relieve heroin withdrawal symptoms -- and marijuana, police said.

The strips were not believed to be prescribed to Strnatko, authorities said.

Strnatko was issued numerous motor vehicle summonses and arrested on various drug charges before she was released pending a first court appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.