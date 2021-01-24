Fire Tears Through Sussex County Home

A fire destroyed a Sussex County home Saturday morning.

Flames were consuming the rear of the home from the basement to the attic when firefighters arrived at the Green Township home on Wolfs Corner around 11:15 a.m.

A second-alarm was requested as firefighters arrived.

A partial collapse of the deck was later reported.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the homeowner during this difficult time as they try and recover and rebuild," the Green Township Fire Department said.

The cause remains under investigation.

