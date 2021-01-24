Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Tears Through Sussex County Home

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Green Township FD

A fire destroyed a Sussex County home Saturday morning.

Flames were consuming the rear of the home from the basement to the attic when firefighters arrived at the Green Township home on Wolfs Corner around 11:15 a.m.

A second-alarm was requested as firefighters arrived.

A partial collapse of the deck was later reported.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the homeowner during this difficult time as they try and recover and rebuild," the Green Township Fire Department said.

The cause remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.