DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Head Injury In Sussex County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air 1
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air 1

A fall victim was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering a head injury in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The victim fell near 45 Main St. in Stanhope shortly before 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the locations of both the Stanhope House nightclub and the Veterans of Foreign Wars nonprofit organization.

Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter landed near the accident scene to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head injury, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

