Sussex Daily Voice
DWI Hopatcong Woman Had Nearly A Dozen Heroin Folds After Crashing Into Phone Pole, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Sparta Police
Sparta Police

A Hopatcong woman was found with nearly a dozen heroin folds after crashing into a telephone pole in Sussex County Sunday night, authorities said.

Alyssa Gessner, 25, crashed into the pole on Stanhope Road in Sparta around 9:15 p.m., Lt. John Lamon said in a Monday release.

A follow-up investigation found that Gessner was under the influence of heroin during the crash, Lamon said.

Meanwhile, Gessner was found with 11 wax folds of heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia, police said.

Gessner was charged with DWI, possession of heroin and other drug and vehicle offenses. She was released to a sober adult with a mandatory court appearance.

