Dump Truck Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Sussex County Dad, Leaving Kids Orphaned

A Hudson County man on Friday admitted to causing the death of a 51-year-old Sussex County dad when he crashed a dump truck full of sandstone that he was operating without a commercial license.

Angel Hernandez, 35 -- who had his commercial license suspended after failing to pay a Florida speeding ticket -- was heading down a steep hill and knew he was about to crash Oct. 22, 2019, according to NorthJersey.com.

In an attempt to avoid hitting Robert Murray in the SUV in front of him, Hernandez changed lanes, his lawyer Brian DiGiacomo said. But Murray changed lanes at the same time, and Hernandez hit him from behind.

The impact from Hernandez' dump truck sent Murray into the truck in front of him -- leaving him pinned between both, police reports show.

Murray -- whose wife died of cancer -- was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving his children without either parent.

Prosecutors are seeking to sentence Hernandez, a native of Cuba, to five years in prison, according to NorthJersey.com. His lawyer will make the case for probation, the report says.

Hernandez could also be deported if sentenced, the report says.

Meanwhile, the family has settled a wrongful death suit against Hernandez and the truck owners for almost $500,000.

More than 100 accidents have occurred at the Windbeam Road intersection since 2016, but Murray has been the only fatality, the report says.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

